KENDALLVILLE — Food trucks will be present at the Community Learning Center’s Farmers Market on both days of its new format, the first Saturday morning and second Tuesday evening of the month.
August’s markets will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors will bring produce, baked goods, handcrafted goods and art works among the items for sale.
The CLC is partnering with The Strand Theatre for a movie showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing” on Wednesday. Registration online is required before the show on www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org . Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and there will be trivia and giveaways.
Here is the CLC’s schedule of August programs:
Gardening Club: Aug. 8 and 22, 4:30 p.m. Come for gardening and a garden-themes snack. The class is a great way to give back to the community, learn about gardening and take home some fresh vegetables.
Flower Arranging: Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Learn how to make your own flower arrangements. Vases and flowers are provided by local growers.
The Pottery
4-Week throwing Class: Thursdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8, 5 to 8 p.m. Practice basic ceramic wheel throwing techniques.
Fall Lanterns: Mondays, Aug. 22 through Sept 12, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Finish your lanterns just in time for the October lantern parade.
Sign up for The Pottery classes at www.thecommuniytlearningcenter.org .
Fine arts
Quilt of Valor Class: Thursdays, Aug. 11 and 18 at 5 p.m. Learn to make a patriotic quilt.
Charity Quilting for Quilts Beyond Borders: Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No experience is needed.
Ceramic Garden Art: Wednesdays, Aug. 31, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to make your own lawn ornaments.
Knitting Group: Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a project and knit with fellow community members. All skill levels welcome.
Culinary Arts
The CLC Café: Open every Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and operated by The Arc Foundations of Noble County. Lunch specials change each week.
Summer Salsas: Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon. Explore sweet and savory salsas with Parkview’s dietician.
Healthy Cooking Demo: Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5:15 p.m. the dish is chicken gyros with cucumber salsa and tzatziki sauce.
Dog Treats: Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m. Learn to make yummy treats for your furry friends.
Mixology: Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. for adults 21 and older. Learn to up your cocktail game in this one-hour class.
Health & Wellness
Euchre Tournament: Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. Sign up with a partner or as a single, and the CLC will find a partner for you. Play for awesome prizes.
Red Cross Blood Drive: Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Diabetes Support Group: Thursday, Aug. 25, at 1:30 p.m. Cooking demonstration for Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas.
Group Ex: Pound: Saturday at 10 a.m. with Augusta Hills Community Center and Kendallville Public Library.
Pickleball: Check the CLC’s website for weekly open times to play this popular sport. Get text reminders of the schedule: Text @69bgkd4 to 81010.
