LAGRANGE — CPR, short for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is an easy-to-pick-up skill that could help you save a life in an emergency. And beginning in September, you can learn it from EMS personnel who are experts.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital’s EMS team will begin offering quarterly CPR classes for the public on Monday, Sept. 19. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the EMS station, 0982 N. C.R. 00 EW, LaGrange.
Instructors will help participants become familiar with the technique for performing CPR on someone whose heart has stopped beating. Participants will practice on training manikins, so class size is limited to 12 people per session to ensure everyone gets to practice. In addition, basic first aid is covered in the class.
“In a heart attack, accident or drowning situation, every second counts because when a person’s heart stops beating, their brain is being deprived of oxygen,” said Logan Ison, EMS manager for Parkview LaGrange and Parkview Noble hospitals. “If someone present knows CPR, they can begin chest compressions on the person immediately to get the blood circulating again until our EMS team or other first responders arrive. The more area residents who know CPR, the better the chances that a life in jeopardy can be saved.”
Anyone age 13 or older may participate. Cost for the class is $20 per person. Participants will receive American Heart Association certification in the form of an official CPR card, delivered electronically.
Advance registration and advance payment by credit card are required. Visit www.Parkview.com/CPR for information. Registration must be completed by Sept. 15. Individuals who have registered will be contacted in order to make their payment. The next class is scheduled to begin Dec. 5.
