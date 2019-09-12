The website Vegetarian Gastronomy has put together 45 sweet and savory vegan pumpkin recipes, including the chickpea pumpkin veggie pizza, first published Oct. 14, 2015 by Vegan Richa.
It features pumpkin sauce with herbs and spices, topped with spicy chickpeas, veggies and pepita parmesan.
Chickpea Pumpkin Veggie Pizza
Ingredients
For the Pumpkin sauce:
3/4 cup pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie mix, or roasted butternut puree or other winter squash puree
1/2 tsp salt or to taste
1/2 tsp sugar or other sweetener
1 tsp I talian herb blend or oregano, thyme, sage
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp non dairy milk optional
a generous sprinkle of black pepper to taste
For the spiced chickpeas:
3/4 cup cooked chickpeas
1 tsp oil
1/3 or more salt depending on if the chickpeas were salted
1/2 tsp cumin powder
1/4 to 1/2 tsp cayenne
1/4 tsp paprika
¼ tsp garlic granules
¼ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp lime juice
Veggies:
Sliced onions
Sliced tomatoes
mushrooms or zucchini.
fresh basil chopped
pepita parmesan or your favorite parm recipe
Pizza dough
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Prep the pizza dough according to instruction. Roll it out into a 12 to 13 inch pizza. Let the rolled out dough sit near the warming oven for 5 minutes.
Make the pumpkin sauce: Mix everything in a bowl until well combined. Add more salt if needed.
Mix all the ingredients under chickpeas until well combined and all chickpeas are covered in spice.
Spread the pumpkin sauce over the rolled out dough evenly.
Add a layer of sliced tomatoes, then sliced onions, and other veggies like zucchini or mushrooms if using.
Add spiced chickpeas all over. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Bake for 16 to 17 minutes. Broil for a minute to brown if needed.
Remove the pizza from the oven. Add chopped fresh basil or other herbs on top. Sprinkle vegan parmesan. Let it sit for a minute, the slice and serve.
