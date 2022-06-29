Auditions set for ‘Noble County’s Got Talent’
KENDALLVILLE — The third annual “Noble County’s Got Talent” show will take place Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. in the Community Learning Center auditorium, 401 E. Diamond St.
Josh Ogle will serve as producer for the variety talent show, now sponsored by the CLC Performing Arts Committee, with Craig Munk as master of ceremonies. The 2021 grand prize winner, Gabrielle Seitz, will also perform.
The show will feature 20 family-friendly acts from singers, dancers, actors, instrumentalists and a variety of theater monologues and skits.
All acts will be selected to perform in the show by audition. The preferred way to audition is to submit a short video by email to Ogle at oglejo2@gmail.com by July 18. In-person auditions will also be held one time on Tuesday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center.
An online entry form can be found on the Noble County’s Got Talent Facebook page. All acts will need to submit a form online.
A panel of judges, to be announced, will selected three cash prize winners. The grand prize is $1,000, second place is $500 and third place is $250.
