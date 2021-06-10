These Trine University students were named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 term. To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750 to 4.000. Students recognized are:
Noble County
Albion: Elisabeth Cole, majoring in elementary education; and Joseph Emenhiser, majoring in design engineering technology.
Avilla: Kristin Baermann, majoring in social studies education-special education dual licensure; Warren Joseph, majoring in exercise science-pre-physical therapy 3+3; and Allyssa Richie, majoring in mathematics.
Kendallville: Bethany Blumer, majoring in mechanical engineering; Adam Dills, majoring in chemical engineering; Bianca Johnston, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Kyra Warren, majoring in mechanical engineering; and Samantha Yant, majoring in math education.
Ligonier: Abraham Gallegos, majoring in business administration.
Rome City: Johnathon Clifton, majoring in biology; and Michael Klein, majoring in exercise science.
Wawaka: Brogan Jones, majoring in mechanical engineering.
LaGrange County
Howe: Tyrah Bowdish, majoring in biology; and Ashlyn Maskow, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure.
LaGrange: Nicole Jackson, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Charles Miramonti, majoring in applied management; Bailey Pfafman, majoring in elementary education/special education dual licensure; McKenzie Wetzel, majoring in elementary education; and Daniel Wickersham of Middlebury, majoring in mechanical engineering;
Shipshewana: Anthony Miller of Shipshewana, majoring in elementary education; Derek Miller of Shipshewana, majoring in civil engineering; and Chelsea Weaver of Shipshewana, majoring in elementary education.
Topeka: Suliman Aamer, majoring in associate’s degree in criminal justice.
Wolcottville: Jarrad Owsley, majoring in psychology.
DeKalb County
Corunna: Morgan Spade, majoring in accounting;
Garrett: Joy Geist-Norden, majoring in psychology; and Sarah Rasnick of Garrett, majoring in criminal justice.
Steuben County
Hudson: Kole Elkins, majoring in mechanical engineering; and Michaela Muzzillo, majoring in exercise science;
Whitley County
Churubusco: Lukas Reelsen, majoring in biomedical engineering.
Columbia City: Landon Grable, majoring in mechanical engineering; Cameron Hall, majoring in design engineering technology; Kayla Kay, majoring in criminal justice; Patrick Loeffler, majoring in chemical engineering; and Jessica McFarland, majoring in elementary education;
Allen County
Huntertown: Ryan Poling, majoring in design engineering technology; and Mario Villegas-Gonzalez, majoring in exercise science-pre-physical therapy 3+3.
