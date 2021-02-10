KENDALLVILLE — The Parkview Center for Healthy Living is hosting a Check-Up Day on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Center for Healthy Living in the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
All services will be available by appointment only. Masks are required for all participants above 2 years old. Prepayment for the blood tests is also requested.
For blood tests included in one of the convenient Wellness Packages, it is recommended that patients fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Sips of water and prescription medications are permitted during the fast.
• Wellness Package A: Lipid profile and Comprehensive Metabolic Profile, $35.
• Wellness Package B: All tests in Wellness Package A plus a Hemogram, $45.
• Wellness Package C: All tests in Wellness Package B plus Hemoglobin A1C and Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), $80.
• Wellness Package D – All tests in Wellness package C plus Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) for males older than age 50, $105.
Single blood tests do not require fasting, but still require an appointment. Among the single tests available are: Hemogram, $10; PSA, $30; TSH, $30; Hemoglobin A1C, $20; and Vitamin D, $40.
To make an appointment for the Wednesday, Feb. 24, Check-Up Day, or for more information about additional Check-Up Days in 2021, please call 260-347-8125 or visit parkview.com/checkupdays.
