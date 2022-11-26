KENDALLVILLE —Alpha Associates Chapter of Tri Kappa members gathered Nov. 2 to plan for upcoming projects. The meeting began with a group photo of members wearing festive Christmas hats for the chapter scrapbook.
President Dianne Trees conducted the meeting. Betty Allen read correspondence, including thank-you notes from the Dr. Terry Gaff Legacy Fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County and from Families for Freedom for the chapter’s recent donations.
Riley Cheer Guild Newsletter and information on Lakeside Holidays in Rome City were circulated as well as the October minutes from the Gamma Xi active chapter.
President Trees collected money and bottles of wine from members to help with the chapter’s “Wine and Dine” project at Sylvan Cellars on Dec. 8. The project is in its second year and has proven to be a successful and fun way to make money for the chapter.
Chapter members were asked to think about possible changes in the chapter’s meeting time and place if Kendallville Public Library adopts a proposed policy that all meetings must be finished by 8 p.m.
Cards and Memorials chair Gretchen Riehm sent birthday cards to Diann Stienbarger, Belinda Corps and Paula Graden. A get-well card was sent to Laurie Bloom.
Gamma Xi’s charity bingo is tentatively set for March 19, 2023, at the Community Learning Center.
Fine Arts co-chairs Rosie Barnum and Marsha Connolly reported on the trip to the Garrett Museum of Art on Oct. 23. The Norman Rockwell Exhibit is well worth the time and only cost $5 per person. Members enjoyed dinner at Shorty’s, across the street from the art museum, after seeing the exhibit.
Philanthropy chair Deb Hockley reported that Noble House will be the beneficiary of Alpha Associate’s gifts in December. She will be sharing a list of wishes and needs that will be included in the newsletter prior to the Christmas meeting.
Several Alpha Associate members helped the Gamma Xi chapter for cheeseball pickup between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the CLC.
