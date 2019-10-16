KENDALLVILLE —The Noble County Community Concert Association is presenting its second concert of its season. The Hall Sisters will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. at East Noble Middle School.
Children high school age and younger are admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets are available at the door for $20 per person.
The Hall Sisters, from North Carolina, are an established up-and-coming premier act in the country pop genre. Sisters Jessica (alto, piano, guitar, mandolin), Natalie (soprano, violin, mandolin), Lydia (alto, viola, guitar) and Valarie (soprano, cello) have performed at venues such as The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Their sound has been best described as the combination of the earthy vibe of Lady Antebellum and soulful harmony of the Carpenters, with an added touch of the famed sister groups of the past.
