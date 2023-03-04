COLUMBIA CITY — Oak Farm Montessori High School took 11 students to Columbia City High School in Columbia City on Feb. 11 to compete in the National History Day of Indiana (NHDI) regional finals.
Of those eleven, eight qualified to advance to the state competition on April 21 at Marion University. Students advancing include senior Wesley Wolheter, juniors Adeline Fitzharris, Antonia Rivera and Anna Sondek, and freshmen Derek Hale, Gretchen Lowe, Pierceton Matney, Lilly Moser, and Cooper Routsong.
NHDI is a project-based, inquiry-based program that encourages students in grades four through 12 to explore their own passions by conducting research, developing research questions and then exhibiting their individual learning styles through the creation of exhibits, documentaries, performances, papers and websites. This year’s theme is ‘Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.’”
The regional contest included more than 120 students competing in a variety of categories and age groups. To reach the 2023 NHDI State Contest, to be held at Marian University on April 22, students must qualify at one of six regional contests held across the state. Oak Farm students advanced ti the state contest in these categories:
Senior Paper: “The Caesar of Neurology and Psychology” by Gretchen Lowe.
Senior Individual Website: “Edward Curtis and the Native American Frontiers by Adeline Fitzharris; and “Grace Hopper: Computer Science Pioneer” by Anna Sondek.
Senior Individual Performance: “Exploring the Final Frontier” by Wesley Wohlheter.
Senior Group Documentary: “Chemical Weapons of WWI” by Cooper Routsong and Pierctone Matney.
Senior Individual Exhibit: “The Chicago Boys” by Antonia Rivera; “Pearl Harbor Explodes Penicillin Production” by Lilly Moser; and “Texas, America and Beyond the Cattle of Any Environment” by Derek Hale.
