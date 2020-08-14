COLDWATER, Michigan — Tibbits named Joan Waterbury its June Volunteer of the Month honoring her dedication to the historic opera house.
Waterbury was the first volunteer to return to work in the office after the Michigan governor’s mandated shutdown was lifted. She works several hours a week in the office as well as ushers for many of the shows. Both are positions she has held since she first became involved. She also was also a board member of the Tibbits Volunteer Boosters when it was active.
Born and raised in Coldwater, Waterbury, her husband, and her sons moved to the family farm in Quincy in 1978. Though her husband is now deceased, her two sons live nearby and she spends time with her three adult grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one step great-grandson.
Prior to retiring in 2010, she worked in Angola as an accountant and secretary. When she’s not spending time with family or volunteering, she loves to read and crochet.
On volunteering at Tibbits, Waterbury said, “I enjoy meeting and greeting people at the shows when I usher. The people I have met in the office have been very friendly and helpful to work with.” She continued by saying one thing she’s taken away as a volunteer is the knowledge of “just how much goes on at the Tibbits to make a wonderful experience for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.”
The Volunteer of the Month is chosen by Tibbits staff. Selection is based on the hours and/or service, as well as leadership, special skills or expertise shared. Criteria may be project specific or general support and volunteerism. In recognition of this award, Waterbury received a $25 Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce Debit Card.
Tibbits is always looking for more volunteers in a variety of areas including ushering, working the gift shop or concessions area, doing general office help, sorting archival materials, planting flowers, decorating the theater, and much more.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Tirsha Odisher at Tibbits at 517-278-6029 or boxoffice@Tibbits.org. Tibbits Opera House is located at 14 S. Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI.
Visit the website, www.Tibbits.org, for more information on the theatre.
