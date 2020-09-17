KENDALLVILLE — The Granger Fund, held at the Community Foundation of Noble County, recently awarded grants of $2,147 each to the Cole Center Family YMCA Preschool, Anthony Wayne Boy Scout Council, Kendallville Day Care Center, and Noble County Council on Aging.
This fund was established in 2015 by Dr. Thomas Jansen, trustee of the Dr. Clarence & Marguerite Granger Foundation, and is a designated fund that provides annual support to the Cole Center Family YMCA Preschool, Anthony Wayne Boy Scout Council for Camp Chief Little Turtle, Kendallville Day Care Center for operations, and the Noble County Council on Aging for operations.
Dr. Granger was a local optometrist who practiced in downtown Kendallville from 1927 until his retirement in 1973. Dr. Granger died in March 1981 at age 86. His wife, Marguerite Granger, died in April 1970.
Dr. Granger was a lifetime member of the local Elks Lodge #1194 and a member of F. & A.M. Lodge #276 for more than 50 years. He was also a member and past president of the Kendallville Lions Club since 1929. He helped in organizing the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce, where he served as past president and a director for six years. He and his wife created their private foundation prior to his death.
