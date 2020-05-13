COLDWATER, Mich. — Students can explore the world of theatre and performance through a newly expanded two-week summer workshop and showcase performance led by Tibbits Summer Theatre company member Chad Tallon.
After a successful implementation of the workshop last year, Tibbits, located in Coldwater, Michigan, has expanded the workshop to two weeks, running June 15-18 and June 22-26 with a showcase performance on Saturday, June 27. The workshop will adapt to any social distancing requirements still in effect.
Tallon, an experienced actor and drama teacher, will lead students on an artistic adventure, exploring the world of theater and honing their own skills through theater games, role playing and performance activities. The primary goal is to have fun but through the process young actors will build their confidence, improve their public speaking skills and learn through teamwork. Participants will work together to build their basic theater understanding and work individually on performances of their choice.
Workshop sessions are based on grade level. Grades 3-5 will attend the workshop from 9 a.m. to noon, while grades 6-12 will attend 1-4 p.m. with both workshop sessions presenting a final showcase on Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m.
The two-week session fee is $200 for non-Tibbits members and $175 for Tibbits or T-TAB members, with discounted pricing of $175 for each additional family member enrolled. Those who lock in their registration prior to May 22 can use the online discount code SAVE25 at checkout to save $25 off each registration.
In addition to the workshop instruction, students will receive a T-shirt and tickets to two summer shows. Scholarships and registration for this workshop must be completed by May 29 and June 8, respectively. All materials for scholarships and online registration is available at Tibbits.org/events/tibbits-summer-theatre-presents-kids-theatre-workshop/
Workshop sessions and the showcase will be held at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater.
Call 517-278-6029 or visit Tibbits.org.
