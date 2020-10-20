Shelter holding last 50/50 of year
ANGOLA — Thursday, Oct. 29 will be the last 50/50 drawing for the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County for 2020.
The monthly drawing is held at Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bay View Road, Angola. Tickets cost $10 each or three for $25.
The drawing is at 7 p.m.
The shelter doesn’t hold drawings in November or December due to the holidays.
For more information, visit chssteubencounty.org.
PH conferences virtual
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Prairie Heights High School will hold virtual parent-teacher conferences from 4-7:30 p.m.
Parents will not be allowed to enter the building. They will instead meet with teachers using Google Meet or telephone.
To schedule a meeting, reserve a time using the link on the school website, ph.k12.in.us, or by visiting https://ptcfast.com/schools/Prairie_Heights.
Cheeseball sales off
ANGOLA — Angola’s Tri Kappa Sorority will not be making cheeseballs this fall as it has for more than 30 years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheeseballs might return in the spring. Proceeds assist local organizations and provide scholarships.
Those interested in a presale for March are asked to send contact information to Tri Kappa, PO Box 1171, Angola IN 46703.
