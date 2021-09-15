KENDALLVILLE — A major health event, such as a heart attack or stroke, can be a life-altering experience. Talking with other people who have been through the experience, too, can be very helpful in the aftermath.
To bring together stroke survivors and family members in a healing environment, Parkview Noble Hospital will sponsor a Stroke Support Group, beginning with a kick-off meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The kick-off and subsequent group meetings will take place at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Door 14, Room B (off Sheridan Street).
Linda Tritch, an occupational therapist in the Rehabilitation Therapy department at Parkview Noble Hospital, will serve as facilitator for the support group.
“Whether you’ve attended a support group in the past, or this will be new to you, you are welcome to attend if you or someone you love is a stroke survivor,” said Tritch. “We want to help you sort through the complex emotional and physical situations that can be associated with adjusting to life after a stroke and to connect you with helpful resources.”
Following the kick-off, regular meetings will take place on the third Tuesday of each month except for December, when there will be no meeting. For the health and safety of all participants, social distancing and face masks are required, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks must cover nose and mouth at all times. Call Parkview Noble Therapy with any questions at 260-327-8824.
