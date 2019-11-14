KENDALLVILLE — The Basket Brigade is a community service project that provides baskets of ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal. The project was originally started by Anthony Robbins, a personal empowerment speaker from California. In 1991, he founded the Anthony Robbins Foundation, a nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing resources to inspire, educate, develop, nurture, and train underserved populations and people, often forgotten by society, including needy children and families.
The Kendallville community joined the effort 21 years ago in 1998 and provided food to 25 families. This year, the service project provides baskets of food to over 350 families that live in the East Noble School district who have expressed a need for a Thanksgiving meal. The event is to offer hope and support to local families in need.
To make this project a success, volunteers are needed to “adopt” a family by supplying them a basket of food. Contact the RE/MAX Results office at 260-347-4206 to be matched with a family. There are about 175 families that are not provided for at this time.
Those who are unable to provide the basket of food, but would like to support this project, may consider making a financial contribution. Checks may be written to the Basket Brigade and mailed or dropped off at the RE/MAX Results office located at 125 E. North St., Kendallville, IN 46755. (U.S. 6 across from Walgreens). The funds are used to buy supplies and to provide food for any family not adopted by a local organization or family to ensure everyone celebrates Thanksgiving with a special meal.
Volunteers need to deliver baskets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, from Destiny Family of Faith, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville.
The Basket Brigade committee encourages volunteers to bring their basket of food to Destiny Family of Faith by 10 a.m., before delivering to the family to attach a label that states: “This basket comes to you from someone who cares. All that we ask is that you care for yourself well enough to do this for someone else someday.”
The program is to emphasis on connecting with the family for a moment, showing that they are significant and that they are loved.
