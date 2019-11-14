Volunteers for the annual Basket Brigade pack the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal. From left are Terri Deming, Patty Seutter, Diann Kollman, Broker/Owner Todd Stock, Jeanne Hosted, Brooke Richards, Yvonne Strack, Tim Hess, Anita Hess, Kim Bennett and Noah Bennett. Agents not pictured are Keith Forbes, Trey Forbes and Houston Pattee.