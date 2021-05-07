Library seeking recipes by May 15
KENDALLVILLE — The deadline is looming to submit recipes for the Kendallville Public Library’s Community Cookbook. Recipes must be submitted online by May 15.
These recipes could be your own, passed down through your family, or from a favorite cookbook (please cite the cookbook). Include photos of the dish with the recipe if possible.
Recipes can be submitted online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or in person at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch.
The Kendallville Public Library staff will compile the cookbook and have it available at upcoming Kendallville Farmer’s Market events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.