COLDWATER, Mich. — On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan, will unleash its Monster Fest for the fourth year in a row.
Before Coldwater’s Halloween parade starts, Tibbits will show the 1990s family film, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.” In 1693, three sisters, Winifred, Mary and Sarah are executed for practicing witchcraft but not before their living book of spells reveals to them a way for the trio to return from the dead. Three hundred years later, teenager Max Dennison is a newcomer to Salem and must spend the evening escorting his annoying little sister door to door for trick or treating while their parents enjoy the town Halloween dance. Max’s efforts to impress a girl lead him to break the curse and bring the sisters Sanderson back from the dead. Thus begins a non-stop, fun-filled chase that has the fate of all the children of Salem hanging in the balance.
The evening continues after the parade with 1984’s cultural phenomenon “Gremlins.” Bank teller Billy Peltzer is given a small creature known as a Mogwai for Christmas by his father. Billy is then told there are three very important rules he must follow to properly care for his strange new pet, which Billy names Gizmo: Don’t get him wet, no food after midnight, and keep him away from bright light. In true monster movie fashion, Billy almost immediately fails to follow two of the three rules. The accidental violation of the first two rules unleashes an uncontrollable horde of small, mean-spirited and mischievous green monsters who proceed to terrorize the unsuspecting town of Kingston Falls.
Monster Fest 4 comes to a close with “Critters,” which will begin around 10 p.m. After breaking out of an intergalactic prison, a pack of small creatures known as Krits steal a ship and make their way to the closest planet with enough life to satisfy their voracious appetite, Earth. Pursued by a pair of shape-shifting bounty hunters the Krits begin to turn the inhabitants of a small town into lunch.
Looking to capitalize on the success of “Gremlins,” Hollywood gave the green light to any movie involving small destructive creatures, said a news release from Tibbits. Films like “The Gate,” “Ghoulies” and “Munchies” were the order of the day. Even though “Critters” spawned from the desire to rip off a major blockbuster it has lasted longer than intended, spawning four sequels, the most recent being released this year and the third starring a young Leonardo DiCaprio, says the news release. This year also saw the release of a recent limited-run TV series.
“It is a must-see for any fan of 1980s monster movies,” said the news release.
Monster Fest 4 is the first installment of the Tibbits Classic Film Series, an eight-part set of monthly double features showcasing Hollywood classics from every decade. The entire Classic Film Series is sponsored by Dr. Matthew Christopher.
Admission to the film series is free unless noted. Concessions, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase.
For more information, please visit Tibbits.org or call 517-278-6029.
