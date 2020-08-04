Adventure Walks feature wildlife books
KENDALLVILLE – Library patrons will find out some very interesting facts about some very endangered animals on the Kendallville Public Library’s Adventure Walks in August. This book will be available to read in the Adventure Walks in Kendallville and Rome City through Aug. 31.
In “Don’t Let Them Disappear,” Chelsea Clinton introduces young readers to a selection of endangered animals, sharing what makes them special and also what threatens them. Taking readers through the course of a day, “Don’t Let Them Disappear” talks about rhinos, tigers, whales, pandas and more, and provides helpful tips on what everyone can do to help prevent these animals from disappearing from our world entirely.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park. In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library. Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.