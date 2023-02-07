These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Brent Sebastian, a boy, was born Feb. 4 to Andrew and Cheryl (Yoder) Miller, Shipshewana.
Annie Isabelle, a girl, was born Feb. 4 to Christ and Lora (Kuhns) Beacher, Topeka.
Carlene Jade, a girl, was born Feb. 4 to Joel and Doris (Weaver) Miller, Shipshewana.
Marcus Eugene, a boy, was born Feb. 3 to Nathan and Betty (Bontrager) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Javin Luke, a boy, was born Feb. 3 to Joni and Joanna (Miller) Troyer, LaGrange.
Adrian Luke, a boy, was born Feb. 1 to Loren and Doris (Yoder) Lehman, Shipshewana.
Micah Joel, a boy, was born Jan. 31 to Lester and Kathryn (Miller) Miller, LaGrange.
Glendon Ray, a boy, was born Jan. 30 to Delmar and Elsie (Miller) Miller, LaGrange.
Marielle Jane, a girl, was born Jan. 27 to Jesse and Norma (Lambright) Otto, Shipshewana.
Colton Samuel, a boy, was born Jan. 26 to Lyle and Kendra (Troyer) Schlabach, Millersburg.
Anieka Lauren, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Gerald and Krista (Miller) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Julie Anna, a girl, was born Jun 25 to Kevin and Rachel (Borntreger) Yoder, Topeka.
