LAKE JAMES — Lake James Lutheran Chapel is preparing for its 92nd year of summer ministry.
Since 1928, lake visitors have continued their tradition of worshipping at Lake James while away from home congregations. During the month of May the grounds, chapel and other facilities are made ready for 9 a.m. Sunday services running from the Sunday before Memorial Day, May 24, through Labor Day weekend.
Each Sunday service is led by a different Christian minister who, along with his family, may enjoy a week-long stay at the parsonage for vacation and lake activities. Music provided by guest organists makes each week’s worship and Christian fellowship unique and special, said Linn Kracht, President of the Lake James Lutheran Chapel Association.
“Due to COVID-19, the 92nd year will really be special and unique,” Kracht said. “There will be some changes in an effort to keep people safe and healthy. We are planning to follow guidelines set forth by CDC, governor’s executive orders and Steuben County Health Department for a religious gathering.”
Guests are asked to consider wearing face coverings. Seating will be set up in an attempt to adhere to social distancing.
“If you desire, bring your own chair or even enjoy the service from your vehicle,” Kracht said.
The chapel is located on a wooded hillside in Glen Eden Springs on Lake James. There is seating inside the chapel, outside the chapel, and in the chapel pavilion. Dress for the service is casual.
People of all faiths are welcome.
For further details, contact Kracht at ldkracht@gmail.com.
