Elijah Gum-Hales of Cromwell, Sydney West of Garrett; Taylor Bock and Luther Hall, both of Churubusco; and Alyssa Koch and Alayna Trier, both of Columbia City, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at DePauw University.
These students earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, all residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Indiana.
