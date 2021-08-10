NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University notified students, faculty and staff that, as of Aug. 5, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is requiring masks for everyone on its campuses, regardless of vaccination status, except when they are outdoors, in their own office or residence hall room, or while eating.
“We want you to come back to a vibrant college experience in which you can engage fully in the life of the university and with each other. Whether we can do that successfully, however, depends on everyone doing their part and caring about the health and safety of other people at Manchester,” said Abby Van Vlerah, vice president of student life, in an email to students.
“While we have a plan for the fall, the Delta variant is spreading nationwide, particularly in areas where not enough people have been vaccinated. We may need to adjust our plan, depending on state and local levels of COVID-19 or our campus-wide vaccination rate,” she said.
The university, in northeast Indiana, urges all members of Manchester University to be vaccinated.
“I cannot stress this strongly enough. This new outbreak has been described as a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said President Dave McFadden. “Getting vaccinated will help protect the most vulnerable among us. The vaccines are safe, free and widely available. They also are our way out of this pandemic.”
On-campus vaccination clinics will be offered at the North Manchester campus from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Aug. 24 and 31.
Manchester University has campuses in Fort Wayne and North Manchester.
The university’s mission is:
“Manchester University respects the infinite worth of every individual and graduates persons of ability and conviction who draw upon their education and faith to lead principled, productive, and compassionate lives that improve the human condition.”
