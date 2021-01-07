ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 term. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Area students named to the list included:
• Yasmein Algaradi of Coldwater, Michigan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Mason Angel of Coldwater, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Joshua Beckhusen of Angola, majoring in Marketing
• Tanner Bowers of Coldwater, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Hunter Brayton of Coldwater, majoring in Finance
• Amanda Charles of Angola, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Soraya Colyer-Mohamadi of Angola, majoring in Surgical Technology
• Sawyer Dalton of Fremont, majoring in Accounting
• Luke Donay of Coldwater, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Braxton Dunn of Auburn, majoring in Biochemistry
• Elayna Hasty of Angola, majoring in General Studies
• Isaac Hawkins of Angola, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Brady Henderson of Orland, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Katlynn Howley of Hamilton, majoring in English Education
• William Huffman of Angola, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Jesse Johnson of Coldwater, majoring in Business Administration
• Jackson Lee of Auburn, majoring in Accounting
• Madison Lenhardt of Coldwater, majoring in Forensic Science
• Cora McClain of Fremont, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Baylee Mohamedali of Angola, majoring in Elementary Education
• Michaela Muzzillo of Hudson, majoring in Exercise Science
• Autumn Presley of Pleasant Lake, majoring in Exercise Science
• Kayle Riley of Coldwater, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
• Madysen Snyder of Waterloo, majoring in Management
• Hamza Tariq of Angola, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
• Aiden Warzecha of Coldwater, majoring in Health & Physical Education
• Maya York of Angola, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Tyler Young of Angola, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS
• Evan Zielke of Auburn, majoring in Computer Engineering
