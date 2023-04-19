KENDALLVILLE — CARF International announced that Northeastern Center Inc. has once again been accredited for a period of three years for its crisis intervention, inpatient, crisis stabilization, community housing, community integration, outpatient therapy for child, adolescent and adult; child and adolescent case management; adult case management; supported employment and transitional employment programs.
This recertification continues an almost 30-year period of constant accreditation with CARF for the Northeastern Center.
“Receiving once again a three-year accreditation from CARF shows just how dedicated our staff are to our values of: compassion, partnership and respect,” said Steve Howell, CEO of Northeastern Center. “The care and dedication all of our staff show reflects in our CARF evaluation and then granting us the highest level of accreditation.”
A three-year CARF certification decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
“Having nearly 30 years of CARF Accreditation says a lot about our organization. It shows a commitment to evidence-based practices and standards that guide our processes to ensure the best quality care possible for those we serve,” said Janet Stork, QI coordinator for the center. “As an organization, we should be very proud of our continued strive for excellence.”
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, CARF International establishes consumer-focused standards to measure and improve the quality of programs and services.
