LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County is downsizing, so it’s time for a yard sale.
On Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., CFNC will be selling furniture, appliances, office items, kitchen items, tables, chairs, desks, sofas, décor, and more at 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Monetary donations for the items will be accepted to support the Operating Capital Improvement Fund.
This sale comes after the Community Foundation makes a temporary move to the former Dekko Foundation office in Kendallville. CFNC will open at 1208 Lakeside Drive on Sept. 16.
The Community Foundation of Noble County plans to sell its current location at 1599 Lincolnway South in Ligonier. The temporary move will allow CFNC to operate smoothly while the building is sold.
In the meantime, the foundation board is evaluating potential permanent locations throughout Noble County. These could include the historic City Hall building in Ligonier, the Community Learning Center in Kendallville or the continued use of the former Dekko Foundation offices.
