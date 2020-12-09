Libraries to close for staff training
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are planning a staff in-service.
To accommodate the training, the libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and will reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The staff hopes that by closing for a few hours, rather than an entire day, fewer patrons will be affected by the closure.
Online feature connects library patrons with book choices
KENDALLVILLE – Parents often go to Google to find new books for their kids to read. Teachers do the same for their students. Now every Google search can instantly connect Kendallville Public Library patrons to children’s and Young Adult books and authors.
With the new TeachingBooks Book Connections extension on your Chrome browser, search for any subject, topic, book title, favorite series, author, or award, and voila! Find search results in the upper right corner that include:
• Direct access to book and author resources
• Read-along audiobook performances
• Video book trailers and more
If patrons are interested in this free Chrome Extension to get search results that are enhanced with recommended book titles and immediate access to resources, they may download it at https://bit.ly/TeachingBooksChrome.
