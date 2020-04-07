COLDWATER, Mich. — For the past 30 years, Charles Burr has been the artistic director of Tibbits Opera House’s professional summer theatre program.
This year when the curtain falls, he will pass the clipboard to new artistic director, Peter Riopelle.
Those familiar with Tibbits Summer Theatre in Coldwater, Michigan most likely also know Burr’s name. He has welcomed audiences at nearly every performance including Popcorn Theatre for children, often sharing a perspective of why he chose the show or some other interesting tidbit.
“His memorable stature, tall and slim with clipboard in hand, is so familiar,” said a news release from Tibbits. “It is also much welcomed when he takes a role. Many loved him as Captain Hook in “Peter Pan,” the Rabbi in “Fiddler on the Roof,” Moonface Martin in “Anything Goes” or the title character in “Harvey.”
Burr auditions and hires all of the actors, directors, designers and crew. He assembles a company tasked with producing top-quality theatre for the historic venue, then oversees every aspect of the summer helping the tight, intense schedule run as smoothly as possible. When first hired he was tasked with “making Summer Theatre happen,” said the news release, “and that is an overly simplified definition of what he does.”
Burr’s ties with Tibbits started almost 40 years ago when first hired as an actor in 1982. Originally from Plymouth, Michigan, he studied under Gloria Logan. Between his seasonal duties at Tibbits he has worked as actor and director at theatres throughout the state and the U.S. including Michigan’s True Grist, the Boer’s Head and Thunder Bay Theatre; Amish Acres and Myers Dinner Theatre in Indiana; Cider Mill Playhouse in New York; Chaffins Barn Dinner Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee; and several cross-country tours with Birmingham Children’s Theatre.
“Burr has clearly left his mark and he has announced the 2020 summer will be his last summer as TST artistic director,” said the news release. “The season is special as it rounds out some things for him, beginning with ‘Ain’t Misbehavin,’ which Burr says is “a great show.”
“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Burr said.
Though “Annie” has been done twice in his years at Tibbits, he noted that it was time to come back to it. “Man of LaMancha” was part of Burr’s first season at Tibbits and a show that he has wanted to do again.
“As for Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors,” Burr said, “I certainly did want to do one last farce — a genre within many of our seasons that we do well .... Since ‘Lend me a Tenor’ was in the first season of my artistic directorship, it made sense to come back to the new adventures of the lead character Tito.”
Burr will continue freelance acting and directing after he retires.
Riopelle, who began his career at Tibbits as an actor in 1992, will work alongside Burr this summer and assume full artistic director duties the summer of 2021.
Riopelle has done Broadway national tours, off-Broadway, television, film, commercials and leading roles at some of the nation’s finest regional theaters, said a Tibbits news release.
“Over my many years at Tibbits, this community — and the people in it — have truly become family to me,” Riopelle said. “This theater, in a very real sense, has been my home for a long time — I am a part of it, and it is a part of me.”
Over the past three decades, Riopelle has been a consistent face both on the stage as an actor and behind the scenes as part of the production team. Most recently for Summer Theatre he has played Pharaoh in last summer’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Pontius Pilate in “Jesus Christ Superstar” the previous year and Mr. Applegate in “Damn Yankees” in 2017. Audiences may also remember his other memorable roles from the 1990s as Huck Finn in “Big River,” Mark in “Mass Appeal,” or Eugene in the Neil Simon Trilogy of “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “Broadway Bound” and “Biloxi Blues.”
He received his bachelor of fine arts degree in Musical Theatre Performance from Western Michigan University, and his master’s in Classical Acting and Directing from The Professional Theatre Training Program at Brandeis University in Boston.
“Riopelle will be tasked with continuing the legacy and success of Tibbits Summer Theatre when he steps into his role as artistic director,” said the news release. “The program which began in 1964 has grown in reputation and national reach each summer bringing an average of 9,000 patrons through the doors of the historic Tibbits Opera House.”
“I could not be more honored, humbled or thrilled to be asked to join the amazing Tibbits team of professionals, to help guide and lead this theater I love so much, into the next great chapter of its historic story,” Riopelle said. “I envision Tibbits as one of the great American regional theatres. We have the history and heritage to prove it, and the momentum of the outstanding leadership of Artistic Director Charles Burr for the past 30 years, and Executive Director Christine Delaney — and her crackerjack team — for the past 19.”
For more information about Tibbits’ summer season, visit Tibbits.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.