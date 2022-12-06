ALBION — An Indiana Legal Help Kiosk for tenants and renters facing eviction is now available at the Noble County Public Library in Albion.
Indiana Legal Help kiosks provide a way for Hoosiers to easily access IndianaLegalHelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services.
Through the kiosk, the public can access housing-related legal information and resources, including a calendar of eviction-focused legal help events scheduled in this area, and find free and low-cost legal help. The library’s Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible kiosk also includes a printer and scanner.
To use the kiosk, visit the library during open hours. The kiosk is located in the Genealogy Room. The Indiana Legal Help Kiosk is made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and the Indiana Bar Foundation.
For housing and other legal needs, the public can always check out the legal resources available at IndianaLegalHelp.org.
All Noble County Public Library locations will be closed Monday, Dec. 12, for a staff in-service as well as Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas.
New materials at NCPL branches for December:
Adult items: “Somebody Like Santa” by Janet Dailey, “A Match Made at Christmas” by Patricia Davids, “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans, “An Unexpected Amish Christmas” by Rachel J. Good, “Save the Last Dance” by Shelley Shepard Gray (#3 in Dance with Me series), “Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery, “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson, and “All is Bright” by RaeAnne Thayne.
Teen items: “Blood of Troy” by Claire M. Andrews (#2 in Daughter of Sparta series), “Prison Healer” by Lynette Noni (#1 in Prison Healer series), “Gilded Cage” by Lynette Noni (#2 in Prison Healer series), and “Sailor Moon: Pretty Guardian #2” by Naoko Takeuchi.
Children’s items: “Rescue Mission!” (A Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous book) by Steve Behling, “Christmas in the Forest” by Elena Feldman, “The 91-Story Treehouse” by Andy Griffiths (#7 in the Treehouse series), “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (#17 in Diary of a Wimpy Kid series), “Monster of the Deep!” (A PJ Masks book) published by Simon Spotlight, and “How to Catch a Reindeer” by Alice Walstead and Andy Elkerton.
Movies on DVD: “Bullet Train,” rated R; “Fatherhood,” rated PG-13; “Hallmark 2-Movie Collection: A Royal Runaway Romance & Butlers in Love,” rated PG; “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” rated PG; “Paw Patrol – Cat Pack Rescues,” rated Juvenile; and “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story,” rated PG.
Featured Library of Things items: Make sweet treats this season with the Gingerbread House Kit, Seasonal Silicone Molds, and Cake Decorating Kits.
Christmas Music on Vinyl: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” from “Michael Bublé Christmas,” “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas,” and “Merry Christmas, Bing Crosby”
Albion programs
Children
Storytimes will be Tuesdays, Dec. 6, 13, and 20, at 9:15 or 10:30 a.m. and Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. This month’s theme is holidays. Free Book days are Dec. 13 or 15. The book choices will be “Santa Claus Vs. The Easter Bunny” or “Snow.”
After School Club at Central Noble Primary School will be Tuesday, Dec. 6, for first graders and Tuesday, Dec. 13, for second graders. The program runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and students must be registered to attend. The activities will be making fruit loop ornaments and a Christmas cup-stacking challenge.
Teen Programs
Join us in the Teen Lounge from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, to enjoy a movie, crafts, and fresh hot chocolate.
Adult Programs
Adult readers are invited to book club on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the book “Sparks Like Stars” by Nadia Hashimi.
Coming soon in January… The book club will meet at Harry Stuff Brewing in early January for Books at the Bar. Readers will discuss the book “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal. Stay tuned on Facebook or www.myncpl.us for more details.
Avilla Branch
Children and Family Programs
Storytimes will be Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, at 10 a.m. Storytimes for December will be holiday-themed. Free Book Day is Dec. 15. The book choices are “Santa Claus Vs. The Easter Bunny” or “Snow.”
Come to the library on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 3:15 p.m. for a Christmas Party for grades K-3, with crafts, games and snacks. Please register to attend.
Teen and Tween Programs
Students in Grade 4 and higher are invited to join the library staff on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. to create festive ornaments. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided. Please register to attend.
Adult Programs
Adult readers will discuss the book, “A Christmas Guest” by Anne Perry at Book Club on Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon.
Choose a convenient date to make a cute, reusable Christmas gift bag! All materials will be provided. Available dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, December 6 from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, December 8 from 4-6 p.m., or Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. Please register.
Cromwell Branch
Children’s Programs
Children may come to the library on Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14, and 21, at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. for holiday-themed Storytimes. The free book choices this month are “Santa Claus Vs. The Easter Bunny” or “Snow.”
Teen Programs
Teen Trivia will be Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. The theme is “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third places and participants will also decorate stockings. Please register to attend.
Adult Programs
Evening Book Club will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Join us to discuss the book “Gentleman Jim” by Mimi Matthews.
Afternoon Book Club will be on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 1:30 p.m. Join us to discuss the book “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews.
Make a free craft at Craft Therapy on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Choose from a 2 p.m. class or a 6 p.m. class to paint and decoupage serving trays. A variety of wrapping papers will be provided or feel free to bring your own. Please register to attend.
