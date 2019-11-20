Coat drive for veterans
ANGOLA — In honor of area veterans, Angola Rotary is hosting a coat drive.
It is part of Rotary’s 100 Acts of Kindness initiative.
Gently used coats for homeless veterans will be accepted through Dec. 4 at Sanborn’s For Your Home, 1990 W. Maumee St., Angola. The project is in partnership with the Angola Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
The greatest need is for large-sized male outerwear though any contribution is appreciated.
Foxworthy at Blue Gate
SHIPSHEWANA — The Blue Gate Theatre announced this week that comedy legend Jeff Foxworthy will perform March 21.
Also announced was the expected appearance of Christian band The Newsboys June 19.
Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of more than 26 books. In 2014, he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. Widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s.
The Newsboys formed in Australia and launched their career in the U.S. Today, Newsboys have sold more than 10 million units spanning 23 recordings. In addition, they’ve amassed eight Gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.
Both concerts will take place at the new Blue Gate Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and may be purchased by visiting, thebluegate.com or by phone at 888-447-4725.
