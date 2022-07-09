These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Kolton Riley, a boy, was born July 7 to Kevin and Elaine (Wingard) Yoder, Topeka.
Elijah Matthew, a boy, was born July 6 to Normand and Jeanie (Yoder) Schlabach, Shipshewana.
Emily Nicole, a girl, was born July 5 to LaVon and LouAnn (Yoder) Kurtz, Topeka.
Liam Silas, a boy, was born July 2 to Justin and Rhoda (Hochstetler) Chupp, Goshen.
Austin John, a boy, was born July 1 to John and Jolene (Lehman) Helmuth, Goshen.
Ashton Leroy, a boy, was born July 1 to Lyle and Beth Lehman, Goshen.
Zekiah Wade, a boy, was born July 1 to Allen and Eldora Yoder, Shipshewana.
Kaylee Joy, a girl, was born June 30 to Joe and Orpha (Frey) Lambright, Topeka.
Makiah Joel, a boy, was born June 30 to Lamar and JoAnn (Beechy) Bontrager, LaGrange.
