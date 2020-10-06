WOLF LAKE — Enjoy an autumn evening outdoors with nighttime views and sounds of wetlands, forests and prairies for an enchanting night hike on Friday, Oct. 23, 7-8:30 p.m. at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College.
Trail guides will lead family groups for one-hour hikes by lantern light to meet real animals on the trails as part of the annual Enchanted Forest.
The Enchanted Forest will take place at Merry Lea’s Farmstead site, 2152 S. C.R. 425W, Albion. See Merry Lea’s website for more information. Call the office at 799-5869 to reserve a spot.
The costumed staff and volunteers will talk about life as a native Indiana animal. They will discuss their favorite foods, fears and habitats, and answer questions children and adults may have. This family-friendly evening is a great alternative to Halloween events too scary for young children.
Outdoor public trails continue to be a safe space individuals and households can visit during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Merry Lea has implemented several protocols to protect everyone’s health during this event.
Preregistration including payment is required, as spots for each hiking group are limited. The cost is $3.50 per person, but children age 2 and younger may participate free. Hikes will take place every 25 minutes and masks are required for each participant.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or 799-5869.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.