These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Elijah Marc, a boy, was born March 27 to Dennis and Darlene (Yoder) Yoder, Topeka.
Matthias Lynn, a boy, was born March 27 to Norman and Doris (Riehl) Frye.
Jeneva Ann, a girl, was born March 26 to Alvin and Miriam (Hochstetler) Lambright, Wolcottville.
Jenna Grace, a girl, was born March 25 to Dewayne and Doreen (Miller) Yoder, LaGrange.
Melissa Dawn, a girl, was born March 24 to Myron and Joan (Yoder) Lehman, Shipshewana.
Kylie Brielle, a girl, was born March 23 to Aaron and Karen (Schlabach) Fry, Shipshewana.
Kyah Ember, a girl, was born to Myron and Kara (Miller) Stutzman, Shipshewana.
Jaylon Ray, a boy, was born March 22 to Kenneth and Vonda (Bontrager) Yoder, Millersburg.
Jackson Isaiah, a boy, was born March 20 to Martin and Jolisa (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Aaron Jacob, a boy, was born March 19 to Karl and Glenna (Mast) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Ariana Jade, a girl, was born March 18 to Nathan and Anita (Miller) Yoder, Goshen.
Chandler Dale, a boy, was born March 17 to Devon and Doris (Miller) Miller, Goshen.
