Grace Lee of Huntertown was name to the spring honor roll lists at the University of Mississippi. Lee, majoring in accountancy, was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.00.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation.
Leslie Ortega, a junior public health major from Ligonier, was recognized for academic excellence on the spring semester dean’s list at Goshen College. Ortega is a graduate of West Noble High School.
The dean’s list includes 132 students earning at least a 3.75 grade-point average, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean’s list selection process.
Turner Koch of Middlebury has received bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degrees from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The university awarded more than 5,885 degrees during spring commencement ceremonies.
