Stylists doing fundraiser for KC Learning Center
ANGOLA — Area hair stylists and barbers will be offering $10 haircuts on Saturday from 12-6 p.m. at The Parlor, 908 N. Wayne St., Angola, as a fundraiser for KC Learning Center.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated back to the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.