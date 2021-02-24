KENDALLVILLE — Spring is right around the corner so it’s a great time to be thinking of planting flowers. For the March Adventure Walks in Kendallville and Rome City, the Kendallville Public Library is sharing sections of “Flowers: A Guide to Annuals, Perennials, Flower Arrangements, and More” to help you get your garden underway.
This guide is equal parts instruction and inspiration. The library has selected some especially intriguing pages to feature on the Adventure Walk. They cover subjects like flower types, prepping the soil, descriptions of common flowers and how to plan for constant bloom all season long.
“Flowers: A Guide to Annuals, Perennials, Flower Arrangements, and Mor” will be available to read in the Adventure Walks in Kendallville and Rome City, beginning March 1 through the end of the month.
Patrons may also read the entire book by requesting it online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or asking a library staff member for assistance.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park. Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
