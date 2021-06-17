Saturday is Kids Day at Turtle Days festival
CHURUBUSCO — Kids Day for Turtle Days is Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in Churubusco Park. Area churches are collaborating to offer free activities for children.
A Storybook Walk will feature a children’s book, “Oscar — The Beast of Busco” written by Aaron Mathieu, about the town’s famous giant snapping turtle.
A sensory area will have touch-feel activities. Younger children can take part in a Peanut Hunt. Several puppet shows will take place around the park. Children may also create Sand Art. Chippy the Clown and Tiny will be creating balloon figures.
Lutheran women plan treasure sale
KENDALLVILLE — The Women of St. John Summer Treasure Sale is scheduled for three days, Wednesday through Friday, June 23-25, at St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St. Proceeds will be used buy Bibles for the third grade class
Hours are Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will have no clothing available, but will have many items of home décor, books, movies, purses, toys, vintage articles, jewelry, lamps and linens.
Rome City alumni invited to Sylvan Cellars gathering
ROME CITY — Anyone who ever attended Rome City schools is invited to an informal, drop-in gathering Saturday, June 26, from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Sylvan Cellars, Northport Road.
Classmates may visit with one another and bring school memorabilia, photos or artifacts for display during the evening.
No reservations or advance payments are required. Snacks will be furnished or alumni may order food from a food truck on site.
Several committees will be looking for volunteers to help with future events.
Scholar’s name omitted from list
LIGONIER — East Noble graduate Lynnette Strong’s name was inadvertently omitted from a list of scholarship recipients provided by the Community Foundation of Noble County due to an editing error. The list was published June 11 in the News Sun.
Strong is the recipient of the Top Honors Scholarship, Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship, Noble County Memorial Scholarship, Max Sneary, M.D., Memorial Scholarhip, John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in memory of their son, Bill Robinson, Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarshipand Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA Chapter Scholarship in memory of Tammi Riecke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.