Craft, Vendor show happening Saturday in Fremont
FREMONT — The fourth annual spring Craft and Vendor Show to benefit the Fremont Elementary School supply fund will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fremont Middle School, 811 Renee Drive, Fremont, in the gymnasium.
The show will have vendors set up with handmade pieces such as crocheted and knitted scarves, hats and dolls as well as soaps, bows, lotions, toys and more for people to shop with.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be consessions or refreshments available like previous shows. Masks are required to be worn when in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.