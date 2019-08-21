KENDALLVILLE — Twenty-four Kendallville Lions Club members attended the first meeting of the 2019-2020 year at the Lions Club pavilion earlier this month at Bixler Lake Park.
In January 2020 the club will begin 95 years of service. The club was founded in 1925.
The community service club does many local events and projects and makes various generous donations.
Steve Kramer is the president and Becca Lamon serves as the vice president.
The club meets from August to May at the Kendallville American Legion. The Legion catered the August picnic/cookout gathering.
Those interested in community service or wishing to are invited to contact Kramer at 343-1426 or stevejen84@outlook.com.
On Monday, Sept. 16, East Noble's AFS exchange students will attend the meeting and tell about their countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.