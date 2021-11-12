LAGRANGE — Quilting classes and a First Day Hike are on tap this winter at LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department. These classes and activities are scheduled at Maple wood Nature Center.
Quilting classes
Winter quilt classes are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. C.R. 100S, LaGrange. The Nov. 20 class is Falling Charms, also known as Taffy. One block has more than one layout and is a simple block that is quickly made into a tabletopper or larger. There is no quilt class scheduled for December.
The Jan. 15 quilt class is a Disappearing Nine Patch, an easy pattern for almost any size and any themed quilt.
The class fee is 25 per person and registration is required. Participants should bring a sack lunch to class. Instructions will be provided upon registration. To register, call the park office at 260-854-2225. For more information, contact Julia Wolheter at 260-367-1449 or Ira Johnson at 260-367-1438.
Maple Wood Fiber Guild
Second Wednesday each month — The guild is open to any kind of fiber art, including knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving, dyeing, tatting and embroidery. Bring projects to work on, get inspiration from others, or learn a new hobby. Participants should bring their own sack lunches. A donation to the parks department is appreciated. RSVP to the naturalist at 260-854-2225.
Folk Jams
Jams are mostly folk, country and bluegrass music, with other styles occasionally added, on the fourth Sunday each month from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Future dates are Nov. 28, Dec. 26 and Jan. 23. Contact Erv Troyer at 463-2247 or email reo43@aol.com for information.
First Day Hike
Enjoy winter’s calm and meander through the woods at Maple Wood Nature Center on Jan. 1. The walk will last about 1 hour and be off-trail through the woods, but at a slow pace. Wear water-resistant boots. RSVP to the naturalist at 260-854-2225.
The hike will be postponed to Jan. 2 if the weather is bad, and cancelled if the weather is bad that day, too. Friends of LaGrange County Parks will have a campfire going and serve hot cocoa while supplies last.
Make-n-Take Crafts
These craft classes will meet on the second Saturday each month at either 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maple Wood Nature Center. Items are easy nature crafts for the entire family. Here are the dates:
Saturday: Halloween Leftovers with campfire stories and crafts. There will be no campfire if it rains.
Dec. 11: Hand-print reindeer ornaments.
Jan. 8: Pine Cone Bird Feeders. Be aware that this craft may contain peanuts.
122nd National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count
Birdwatchers and citizen-scientists have three opportunities to take part in the annual National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.
Pigeon River Christmas Bird Count: Sunday, Dec. 19. Contact compiler Dave Messmann at powersmessmann@gmail.com or call 260-602-2601 to join the count.
Maple Wood Nature Center Feeder Watch: Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants may come any time and stay as long as they like. The Maple Wood bird count will be added to the Pigeon River count.
Pokagon Christmas Bird Count: Tuesday, Dec. 28. Contact compiler Fred Wooley at fwooley@frontier.com or call 260-243-0513 to join the count.
2022 Friends Membership Drive
The Friends of LaGrange County Parks exists to support the county park system by obtaining grants, holding fundraisers and volunteering at park events. New members are welcome to join the Friends for 2022.
Annual membership levels are Seedling, $10; Twig, $25; Branch, $50; Tree, $100; Park benefactor, $250; and individual Life Member, $500.
Make checks payable to the LaGrange County Community Foundation with “Friends of LaGrange County Parks” in the memo line. Mail the check with name, address, email, and phone number to Trenia Bowen, 1155 E. C.R. 455S, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Donations to the Friends of LaGrange County Parks are also welcome and always appreciated.
The LaGrange County Parks office is at 0505 W. C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 260-854-2225 or visit www.lagrangecountyparks.org for information.
