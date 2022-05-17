ALBION — Join the public libraries of Noble County at the third annual Fairy, Gnome, and Troll Festival in downtown Kendallville on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Noble County Public Library, Kendallville Public Library, and Ligonier Public Library are all working together to contribute to the family-friendly and magical event.
Summer Reading 2022, “Oceans of Possibilities,” begins June 6 at all NCPL branches. Expect a reading contest, opportunities to win fabulous prizes, and themed programming for all ages.
Don’t miss the special Kick-Off Party at each branch; Avilla’s party will be June 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Cromwell’s party will be June 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Albion’s party will be June 6 from noon to 6 p.m.
New Materials at NCPL branches for May:
Adult Items: “A Man of Honor” by Barbara Taylor Bradford, “The Sorority Murder” by Allison Brennan, “Watching Over You” by Lori Foster, “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman, “The Silver Bullets of Annie Oakley” by Mercedes Lackey, and “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica.
Teen Items: “Still With Me” by Jessica Cunsolo, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch: The Magic Within” by Tania del Rio, “The Storm Crow” by Kalyn Josephson, “Game Day: Baseball” by Charles M. Schulz, “Trinkets” by Kirsten Smith, and “Homicidal Psycho Jungle Cat” by Bill Waterson; and “A Calvin and Hobbes Collection.”
Kids Items: “Bluey: For Real Life – Story Collection from the BBC” published by Penguin Books, “Carson Chooses Forgiveness” by Tony and Lauren Dungy, “Princess Puppy” by Bernette Ford, “WW84: The Junior Novel” by Calliope Glass, “10 Little Friends” by Melanie Joyce, “Paw Patrol: Stories to Share” from Nickelodeon, “SOS Parents: Are You Afraid of the Dark?” by Chiara Piroddi, and “American Girl: Corinne” by Wendy Wan-Long Shang.
Movies on DVD: “The King’s Man,” rated R; “The Matrix Resurrections,” rated R; “A Journal for Jordan,” rated PG-13; “Project Gemini,” rated PG-13; “Redeeming Love,” rated PG-13; “West Side Story” (2021 release), rated PG-13; “Baby Shark’s Big Show,” rated Juvenile; “Barbie Dreamtopia,” rated Juvenile; Jim Henson’s “Doozers Catch a Ride,” rated Juvenile; and “Jungle Fun with Munki and Trunk,” rated Juvenile.
Children’s Programs at NCPL Albion during May:
Preschool Storytime: Tuesday, May 17 at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m. Books are Firefly Award nominees.
Teen Programs at NCPL Albion during May:
Werewolf Night is back, in the Teen Room on Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m. to play this fun strategy card game. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
Book Club is Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. to discuss the book, “The Tilted World” by Tom Franklin and Beth Ann Fennelly.
Everyone is invited to attend the Friends of NCPL meeting on Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m. by the big window at NCPL Albion.
Youth Programs at NCPL Avilla during May:
Celebrate the end of another fun school year with ice cream treats and a huge shaving cream slide at our Ice Cream-Shaving Cream Party on Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m. Come dressed to get messy if you want to slide. All ages of children, tweens, and teens are welcome to attend. Register at 260-897-3900.
NCPL and the Avilla Parks Department are calling all artists for a unique opportunity to add art to the Eley Park picnic tables. Paint and supplies will be provided, as well as a picnic lunch at the Lunch & Art in the Park program on May 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any age can participate. Register at 260-897-3900.
Stop by the library any time to create a button craft at the “Make-N-Take” table, while supplies last.
Adult Programs at NCPL Avilla during May:
Learn how to pour paint and create abstract art at Craft Therapy. This free program will be Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. and all materials will be provided. Register at 260-897-3900 to attend.
All are invited to attend the Friends of NCPL meeting on Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m. by the big window at the main library in Albion.
Children’s Programs at NCPL Cromwell during May:
Preschool Storytime will be Wednesday, May 18, at 10 a.m. On May 18, the theme is the ocean. There is no storytime on May 25.
Adult Programs at NCPL Cromwell during May:
Family Game Night is every Tuesday in May from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tables will be set up in the children, teens and adult sections with card and board games for all ages. Families may also bring their own board games.
Craft Therapy: Basket Weaving with Tina is Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. Register today at 260-856-2119 to learn the art of basket weaving. The cost is $10 per patron and registration is required.
All are invited to attend the Friends of NCPL meeting on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. by the big window at the main library in Albion.
All NCPL branches will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
