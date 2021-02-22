INDIANAPOLIS — To help Indiana schools and teachers celebrate Earth Day 2021, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is offering free virtual classroom presentations to students across the state. Every year, IDEM staff offer live presentations to discuss their careers and share STEM-based lessons on air, land, water, and recycling.
Earth Day presentations are available to elementary schools in Indiana. Presentation topics include reduce, reuse, recycle your trash; Indiana’s environment and you; and the water cycle. To keep presentations interactive in the virtual platform this year, IDEM has updated the programs with photos, short videos, whiteboards, and the online game-based learning platform Kahoot!
Presentations are available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout April.
Registration is now open and teachers can request a presentation by visiting IN.gov/idem/iee/2418.htm. The deadline to register is March 5.
Educators may direct questions to IDEM’s environmental education outreach coordinator at education@idem.IN.gov or 800-988-7901.
IDEM, idem.IN.gov, implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and our environment.
