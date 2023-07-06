KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse Inc. has chosen its cast for its summer musical production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Performances are Friday through Sunday, July 21-23, in the auditorium at the Community Learning Center. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at https://gaslightph.booktix.net/view/7/2d7c47af4d4e4da7/ .
Jo Drudge, a veteran director, actress and Gaslight board member, directs the production. Cast members are:
Seymour: Jesse Branham
Audrey: Abby King Cole
Orin: Serek Palmer
Voice of the Plant: Josh “Red” Shepherd
Mr. Mushnik: John Claudy
Chiffon: Leah Strong
Ronnette: Lynn Strong
Crystal: Heather Johnson
The Plant: Michael Smith
Ensemble: Devon Fansler, Lora Lieberanz, Conner Owens and Chloe Zuehsow.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a delectable sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop-rock score with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman.
Seymour Krelborn is a meek, dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names “Audrey II” after his crush at the shop. Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful rhythm-and-blues voice, a potty mouth, and an unquenchable thirst for human blood.
As Audrey II grows bigger and meaner, the carnivorous plant promises limitless fame and fortune to Seymour, as long as he continues providing a fresh supply of blood. Just when it’s too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s extraterrestrial origins and his true drive for world-domination.
