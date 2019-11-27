These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Noah Williams, a boy, was born Nov. 16 to Kevin and Martha (Miller) Stutzman, Shipshewana.
Silas Frederick, a boy, was born Nov. 16 to Steven and Janna (Miller) Yoder of Nappanee.
Melanie Jane, a girl, was born Nov. 16 to Anthony and Linda (Lambright) Lambright, Shipshewana.
Amber Nichole, a girl, was born Nov. 16 to Paul and Darlene (Lehman) Miller, LaGrange.
Jenna Grace, a girl, was born Nov. 22 to Kevin and Pauline (Hostetler) Whetstone, Topeka.
Hosea Lynn, a boy, was born Nov. 24 to Monroe and Sara (Raber) Yoder, LaGrange.
Greyson John, a boy, was born Nov. 18 to Jesse and Krissa (Keaffaber) Yoder, Goshen.
JoLeah Sue, a girl, was born Nov. 19 to Steven and Joanna (Miller) Miller, LaGrange.
Katelyn Eileen, a girl, was born Nov. 19 to Joshua and Loretta (Miller) Miller, Goshen.
Austin Luke, a boy, was born Nov. 20 to Orla and Diana Yutzy) Yoder, Millersburg.
Ava Lorraine, a girl, was born Nov. 22 to Kenneth and Lanita (Lambright) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Eliza Faith, a girl, was born Nov. 22 to Kevin and Regina (Mullett) Miller, Goshen.
Andrea Janae, a girl, was born Nov. 22 to Merle and Sharla (Lambright) Eash, Goshen.
Chase Elliot, a boy, was born Nov. 15 to Myron and Kara (Miller) Stutzman, Shipshewana.
