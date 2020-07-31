Incoming Kendallville Rotary Club President Terry Gaff presents a plaque of appreciation to outgoing President Donna Wolfe at the annual Rotary Club Inaugural hosted outdoors at the home of Alan and Jane Roush Tuesday night. Even though the meal and meeting were outdoors, Dr. Gaff, who is Noble County's health officer, wore a face mask during the entire event. He briefly removed his mask for this photo and while eating. Photo by Terry Housholder