Kendallville Rotary Club President Donna Wolfe passed the gavel to incoming President Terry Gaff at the annual inaugural banquet Tuesday night. The event, with pandemic recommendations in place, was held outdoors at the home of Alan and Jane Roush, North Shore Drive, Kendallville.
It was an evening of celebration — the first in-person gathering of the club since mid-March when the pandemic worsened. The club has been holding weekly zoom meetings the past four months.
In addition to the change of leadership, four new members were initiated — Jenna Anderson, support systems manager for the Kendallville Public Library; Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe; Kristen Johnson, executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce; and Adam Taulbee, maintenance director of the Community Learning Center, Kendallville.
Paul Harris Fellow awards were presented to retired Kendallville Fire Chief Mike Riehm, longtime civic leader Ray Scott, Sylvia Ensley and Jodi DeCamp.
Former District Governor Dave Wilson was presented a special award from District Governor-elect Jane Roush for his level-two ($25,000) donations to the Paul Harris Foundation. Larry Doyle was recognized for reaching level-one ($10,000) donations to the Paul Harris Foundation.
The Kendallville Rotary Club, one of the oldest service clubs in Noble County, was founded in 1918. In addition to Gaff, other officers this year are: Lisa Charles, president-elect; Cathy Linsenmayer, secretary; and Evan Strack, treasurer. Board members are: Al Ensley, Matt Rickey, Tim Hess, Luke Drerup and Donna Wolfe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.