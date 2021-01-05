This Simple Cooking with Heart recipe is a yummy twist on traditional chili, switching in chicken for ground beef. It’s easy to make in a hurry!
Ingredients
• 1 teaspoon canola oil and 1 teaspoon canola oil, divided use OR 1 teaspoon corn oil and 1teaspoon corn oil, divided use
• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast halves or tenderloins, all visible fat discarded, cut into bite-size pieces OR 1 pound ground skinless chicken or turkey
• 1 medium onion, chopped
• 1 medium bell pepper (any color), chopped
• 3 medium garlic cloves, minced OR 1-1/2 teaspoons jarred minced garlic
• 1 medium jalapeño, seeds and ribs discarded, minced
• (2) 15.5-ounce cans no-salt-added or low-sodium beans (any variety, such as pinto, kidney, or black), rinsed, drained, and mashed with a fork
• 2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder (optional)
• 1/2 cup fat-free sour cream (optional)
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the chicken for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, stirring frequently. (If using the ground chicken or turkey, cook for 5 minutes or until fully browned, breaking up the pieces with a spoon.) Remove from the pot.
In the same skillet, still over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1 teaspoon oil, swirling to coat the bottom. Add the onion, bell pepper, garlic, and jalapeño. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft, stirring frequently.
Stir in the chicken, beans, broth, cumin, pepper, and chili powder. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Spoon the chili into bowls. Top with the sour cream and cilantro.
Tip: When cutting chicken into pieces for a soup, stir-fry, or chili recipe such as this one, compare prices between the chicken breast halves and the chicken tenderloins. You can also buy a 4-pound whole chicken and use the breast meat for this recipe.
Nutrition Facts Calories: 344 Per Serving Protein: 39g Per Serving Fiber: 10g Per Serving Cost Per Serving: $2.47
