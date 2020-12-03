Prairie seeds scattered Saturday
LAKE JAMES — Blue Heron Ministries will be planting the seeds of new prairies on Saturday.
At 1 p.m., volunteers can meet at the BHM office, 2955 W. Orland Road, to help spread seeds collected through the year.
Each December, volunteers have the opportunity to bring new life to an area being restored by Blue Heron Ministries. This year, they will be seeding an area for the Lake George Conservancy and also at the BHM barn.
, next to the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes.
