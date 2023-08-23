Church to host bluegrass musicians
LIGONIER — A Bluegrass Gospel Jam will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St. Everyone is welcome to the open mic night.
Illness forces cancellation of concert
CROMWELL — A previously announced concert by piano virtuoso Sam Lane, scheduled for Saturday at the Cromwell United Methodist Church, has been canceled due to Lane’s serious illness. This was to have been his second performance in Cromwell.
Lane, who was born blind, began playing the piano at age 3 after listening to his mother play the piano in church. His first concert was in nursery school and he began formal training at age 7.
Lane attended a school for the blind, where he learned to read Braille music and expand his piano skills. He earned his degree in piano performance from Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio.
Lane lives in Bradenton, Florida with his wife, Anita. He serves as the music director for two churches and the pianist for a senior adult choir, and performs in concerts nationwide.
