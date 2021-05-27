Farmers market opens Saturday
SOUTH MILFORD — The South Milford Farmers Market will open Saturday for its 13th year in Austin Park. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Labor Day.
The market features Amish baked goods, eggs, homegrown produce and homemade crafts. More vendors are welcome by calling Katie at 260-349-5509 for information.
Life-size games kick off summer in Albion
ALBION — Albion S.T.A.R. Team will host a Summer Kick-Off party Friday, June 4, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the courthouse square in downtown Albion.
A cash bar, food, and live music will be featured at Celebration Station, the alley on the east side of the courthouse square.
Life-sized games will also be played on the courthouse lawn including water balloon Battleship, Tic Tac Toe, giant Jenga, Angry Birds, Connect Four, Scrabble, Yardzee, and more. Games are free and prizes will be awarded.
There will be fun for all ages and opportunities to support local small businesses. Learn more at albionstarteam.org, on Facebook, or call Mary Ann at (260) 564-0341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.