These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Kara Ranae, a girl, was born Oct. 12 to Devon and Lori (Bontrager) Miller, Millersburg.
Max Evan, a boy, was born Oct. 12 to Andy and Kara (Fry) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Brielle Victoria, a girl, was born Oct. 11 to Freeman and Jena (Miller) Detweiler, Shipshewana.
Leah Kay, a girl, was born Oct. 10 to Samuel and Mary Sue (Yoder) Shetler.
Sadie Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 10 to Freeman and Megan (Schwartz) Slabach, Shipshewana.
Elaine Rose, a girl, was born Oct. 9 to Michael and Mary (Wengard) Schwartz, Howe.
Malaya Brielle, a girl, was born Oct. 9 to Owen and Janelle (Miller) Beechy, Topeka.
Natalie Nicole, a girl, was born Oct. 9 to Larry ahd Julie (Miller) Yoder, Millersburg.
Christopher Drew, a boy, was born Oct. 9 to Ernest and Rebecca (Borkholder) Bontrager, Goshen.
Avery Isabel, a girl, was born Oct. 9 to Myron and Renae (Stoltzfus) Nissley, Middlebury.
Serena Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 8 to Vernon and Esther (Yoder) Miller, Shipshewana.
Brayden Dale, a boy, was born Oct. 7 to Andrew and Michelle (Fry) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Scott Ryan, a boy, was born Oct. 7 to Kerry and Joyce (Lambright) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Audrey Faith, a girl, was born Oct. 7 to Orley and Vonda (Bontrager) Miller, Shipshewana.
Jonah Eugene, a boy, was born Oct. 6 Delmar and Eva (Hochstetler) Peterson, Topeka.
Ella Jane, a girl, was born Oct. 6 to Ray and Wilma (Kurtz) Kuhns.
Melissa Rose, a girl, was born Oct. 3 to Lavon and Ruth (Fry) Jones, Shipshewana.
Alexander Cash, a boy, was born Oct. 3 to Verlyn and Linda (Lehman) Weaver, Millersburg.
