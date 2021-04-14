Student artist Lincoln Clark, one of Arts Alive’s 2020 Kids’ Art Rocks contest winners, poses next to his artwork titled “CHOMP!” which was leased by Haas Caywood, one of 12 area businesses who supported the 2020 Kids’ Art Rocks lease program. To be included in the 2021 Kids’ Art Rocks art show, artwork should be dropped off at Tibbits Administration Office by May 17.